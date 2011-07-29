Anatol Korel

Cold something refined

Cold something refined metal ui button control brushed blue cold plus minus on off dial knob silver
refined it a little... played around with reflections n stuff... could be a little bit more realistic though :-/ but its fun to work on it :-)

Cold something
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
