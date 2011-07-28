Christopher Pond

Pond Icon

Christopher Pond
Christopher Pond
  • Save
Pond Icon pond icon branding self-identity lilypad quicksand lily
Download color palette

Ideas for a condensed version of my new logo. Perhaps the next step is taking out the text. Also not sure on the awkward pond & lily pad shapes, yet.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2011
Christopher Pond
Christopher Pond

More by Christopher Pond

View profile
    • Like