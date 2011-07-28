Tyler Koeller

CSS3, Pseudo Elements, & your mother.

CSS3, Pseudo Elements, & your mother.
I was working on something like this in photoshop, and thought, "hmm, I could probably do this all in CSS". I couldn't get the inset shadow on the check though.

http://jsfiddle.net/vv37X/

Posted on Jul 28, 2011
