WIP (Client Confidential)

Here's a Work In Progress piece that i've been hired to create. I can't post any more detail than this at the moment, but i'm super excited about where this is heading.

I just got my new Wacom tablet in and this was the first piece i've worked on with it. I approached the texturing of this piece a lot differently and with a lot more detail....really went for that old worn out look. Can't wait to be able to post more for this piece and others i'm working on as well!