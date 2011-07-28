WIP (Client Confidential)

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's a Work In Progress piece that i've been hired to create. I can't post any more detail than this at the moment, but i'm super excited about where this is heading.
I just got my new Wacom tablet in and this was the first piece i've worked on with it. I approached the texturing of this piece a lot differently and with a lot more detail....really went for that old worn out look. Can't wait to be able to post more for this piece and others i'm working on as well!