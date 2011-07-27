Tim Krause

Pin-up Calendar

military calendar pin-up
Working on a "for fun" project, a calendar page to send to a good friend serving in the National Guard in Afghanistan. Using one of Alberto Vargas' beautiful and classic pin-up illustrations as a background.

Posted on Jul 27, 2011
