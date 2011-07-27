Justin W. Siddons

Firefly Concept

Justin W. Siddons
Justin W. Siddons
  • Save
Firefly Concept illustration insect bug firefly lightning bug vector
Download color palette

Working through some ideas I came up with this little guy.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2011
Justin W. Siddons
Justin W. Siddons

More by Justin W. Siddons

View profile
    • Like