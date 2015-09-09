I recently watched Roman Mars's TED Talk on city flags and that spurred me into action to create a bold new flag design for my adopted hometown of Columbus, OH. I did a full write up on my site if anyone is interested in reading the logic behind the design.

http://lock-designs.com/portfolio/city-of-columbus-flag-concept/

If you're from Columbus and you like it please like and share the facebook page linked to at the bottom of my write up. Thanks.

update: After showing it around it was noted that my original color scheme was just a bit too close to Indianapolis's flag so I've changed the color scheme to an alternate I had already chosen just to be safe.