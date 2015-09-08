📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For the past 4 months I have been working on a wonderful, meaningful website in conjunction with my content team. Really excited to finally share this out. I did Research, IA, UX, Visual Design & a good chunk of Development.
"The Microsoft Military Affairs program supports America’s armed forces and defense mission in a variety of ways. Microsoft and the Waggener Edstrom team are committed to helping the men and women of the U.S. armed forces make a successful transition to civilian careers in the technology industry via tech training through Microsoft Software & Systems Academy (MSSA), job listings at Microsoft and partnerships with other tech industry leaders."
This is live at http://military.microsoft.com/