For the past 4 months I have been working on a wonderful, meaningful website in conjunction with my content team. Really excited to finally share this out. I did Research, IA, UX, Visual Design & a good chunk of Development.

"The Microsoft Military Affairs program supports America’s armed forces and defense mission in a variety of ways. Microsoft and the Waggener Edstrom team are committed to helping the men and women of the U.S. armed forces make a successful transition to civilian careers in the technology industry via tech training through Microsoft Software & Systems Academy (MSSA), job listings at Microsoft and partnerships with other tech industry leaders."

This is live at http://military.microsoft.com/