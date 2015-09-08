Liam Oscar Thurston

Follow Your Dreams

nightmare surreal comic peanut inspiration hercules ink drawing line-art dreams cartoon illustration
I’ve been trying to follow my dreams a lot lately. The ones that are aspirational, sure, but more importantly the deep, dark and twisted ones that happen at night. This gem from the archives is a snapshot of one of those meandering adventures.

