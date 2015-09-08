Rens Dekker

Het Nieuwe Theater logo design

Rens Dekker
Rens Dekker
  • Save
Het Nieuwe Theater logo design white black minimalist theatre eindhoven visual identity branding logo
Download color palette

Visual identity, branding and logo design for Het Nieuwe Theater Eindhoven. The monogram logo exists of a hidden ‘N’ connecting the two parts of the ‘T’.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Rens Dekker
Rens Dekker

More by Rens Dekker

View profile
    • Like