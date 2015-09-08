Courtney Mcneil

Advertising Campaign SS: Art Direction & Design

Courtney Mcneil
Courtney Mcneil
  • Save
Advertising Campaign SS: Art Direction & Design product print beauty fashion design art direction campaign advertising
Download color palette

Completed at Toolbox Design
Photographed by David Fierro

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Courtney Mcneil
Courtney Mcneil

More by Courtney Mcneil

View profile
    • Like