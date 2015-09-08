Alessio Granella

Alessio Granella
Alessio Granella
appliances appliances ideas strokes minimal flat color icon line house illustration
New icon_set dedicated to major appliances in the home of each of us.
Enjoy!!!

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Alessio Granella
Alessio Granella
