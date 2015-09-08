Thunderchunk

Vintage 46a

Vintage 46a illustrator live text football sports mascot texture distressed stitched vintage
This graphic was made by Luke with a mascot by Fuelline for the football line release. Two layer graphic with faux stitching, double click and type as the effect is done in the appearance palette. The entire thing is editable for any namedrop, live in illustrator. It's easy to sep, and if you don't know how, we'll show you. You can buy it at our site. www.bruiserart.com

