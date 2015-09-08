Thunderchunk

Vintage 38

Thunderchunk
Thunderchunk
  • Save
Vintage 38 screen print distress texture sports illustrator editable live text football vintage
Download color palette

This graphic was made by Luke, for the football line release. Great for those schools with terrible mascots. Full front print for a subtle accent piece under a button shirt or by itself. The entire thing is editable for any namedrop, live in illustrator. It's easy to sep, and if you don't know how, we'll show you. You can buy it at our site. www.bruiserart.com

Thunderchunk
Thunderchunk

More by Thunderchunk

View profile
    • Like