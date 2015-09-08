Meet The Emotions

This sweet glitter board book utilizes my illustrations from the Box of Mixed Emotions set. Available now in stores and online - http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0736434380/ref=s9_simh_gw_p14_d0_i1?pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_s=desktop-7&pf_rd_r=1K5P9JEYP3J6SRRCEFND&pf_rd_t=36701&pf_rd_p=2090148982&pf_rd_i=desktop