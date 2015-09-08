Erik Coon

Kings of the Midwest

Kings of the Midwest royals kansas city t-shirt baseball
You cannot deny that those boys in blue are right now the Kings of the Midwest. Released this tee this morning over on TeePublic.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
