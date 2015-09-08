Thunderchunk

Vintage 33

Thunderchunk
Thunderchunk
  • Save
Vintage 33 football distressed texture vintage screen print spot colors editable adobe illustrator live text
Download color palette

This graphic was made by Luke, for the football line release. It's like those neglected, hand painted signs on the outside of small towns showing their school pride. Great vintage tee and the entire thing is editable for any namedrop, live in illustrator. It's easy to sep, and if you don't know how, we'll show you. You can buy it at our site. www.bruiserart.com

Thunderchunk
Thunderchunk

More by Thunderchunk

View profile
    • Like