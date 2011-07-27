"A voz do povo" detail

Ricardo Gonçalves

A detail of a design I made during an hackathon last weekend.

Although it's only half-way through (it was designed and developed in about 14 hours), you can check it out here

Posted on Jul 27, 2011
