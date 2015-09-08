Jack Kendall

Disneyland's Founding Father - Walt Disney

Jack Kendall
Jack Kendall
  • Save
Disneyland's Founding Father - Walt Disney the walt disney company disney 60 years of magic diamond anniversary walt disney disneyland
Download color palette

A tribute to the man who started it all, Walter Elias Disney.

In this, the 60th year of Disneyland, Walt Disney's vision and ethos for The Walt Disney Company is truly alive and well.

"The Happiest News from the Happiest Place on Earth" - Download DSNY Digest - iOS: http://apple.co/1Kem7vc - Android: https://goo.gl/1j5eMt

Jack Kendall
Jack Kendall

More by Jack Kendall

View profile
    • Like