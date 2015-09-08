Lars Lundberg

Talepen avatars molijox talepen game writing
After a long night we finally released the project with these blue guys.
Its a small writing game where one person writes a prompt and the first part of a story, then passes it on to someone else who writes the second part and so on until the story is completed. Each person can only see the previous part and the prompt of the story. That way, the stories can take pretty random turns and get quite funny. :)

Some of these avatars has some real life references, can you spot the authors? :)

If you like to write, give it a try and let us know what you think!

Link to the site: http://www.talepen.com

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
