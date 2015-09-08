Lisa

Marianas homemade products

Lisa
Lisa
  • Save
Marianas homemade products
Download color palette

Woop woop! My first ever dribbble post. Thank you for inviting me to be part of this awesome community!

So, this is a little project I did a few years back for a friend. She sells her italian handmade goods on a small food market in town and needed a little Logo for her products.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Lisa
Lisa
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Lisa

View profile
    • Like