Animated cat

Rebound of GrayGhost's animated Polygon Lion, made in codepen. Thanks for the tutorial :) Check it out @ https://css-tricks.com/polylion/

Pen:
http://codepen.io/marrit/pen/rOVWeW

Rebound of
Animated Polygon Lion
By GRAY GHOST
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
