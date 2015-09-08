Sam Dunn

Little White Lies

Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
  • Save
Little White Lies art bones wip ink leaves skull movie magazine drawing illustration
Download color palette

Little preview of some upcoming pages for Little White Lies issue 61, you can pre-order it here! - http://shop.littlewhitelies.co.uk/product/little-white-lies-61

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

More by Sam Dunn

View profile
    • Like