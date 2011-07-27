Sample frames

Eren Emre

Soon, artlimits will start selling artworks with frames. There will be a few different frame options for each limited edition.

In this image that I will use as an extra product image, you see 2 different frames in black color.

I'm hoping this image and a tiny short explanation about framing options on the page will help users to understand the framing options.

Posted on Jul 27, 2011
