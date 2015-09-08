Matt Tonak

Brick Buddy

Brick Buddy bb
I made this logo for my YouTube channel where I build and review Lego sets–Brick Buddy. My first "logo" was predictably made out of Lego bricks and needed an update.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
