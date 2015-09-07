Isaac Versaw

Diet Pizza

Isaac Versaw
Isaac Versaw
  • Save
Diet Pizza food animate gif illustration national pizza day pizza
Download color palette

I made this in honor of National Pizza Day, the Archie's pie I ate and the body reset I'm starting tomorrow. I'll see ya in another life, tasty pizza.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 7, 2015
Isaac Versaw
Isaac Versaw

More by Isaac Versaw

View profile
    • Like