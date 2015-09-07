Avatar Collection Preview Screen

Petr Ondrusz

Updated preview screen for our 48 Avatar Icons Collection available in multiple file formats, including web font and Sketch using shared styles.

If you look for a balanced set of vector avatar icons, this collection is now 60% OFF for a limited time on Creative Market.

Made with my lovely wife @Zuzana Lehutová.

Posted on Sep 7, 2015
