Greetings from Chapel Hill

Greetings from Chapel Hill greetings town buildings hand drawn
In-progress illustration for daytripp's new Welcome to Chapel Hill video. It will eventually be a screen print. Anybody have some advice about adding digital textures to vector illustrations?

Posted on Jul 27, 2011
