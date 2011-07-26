Jacqui Oakley

Lion (album artwork)

The album cover artwork for the band Two Crown King is now out as a CD & Vinyl. Awesome design by Jamie Lawson from Poly, http://www.polystudio.ca/work/two-crown-king/ on this. It was so great to finally collaborate together. To see my painting process go to http://jacquioakley.com/lion-album-artwork-process. Thanks!

