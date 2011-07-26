Jeremy Loyd

Lulee's Lollies Brand

Jeremy Loyd
Jeremy Loyd
  • Save
Lulee's Lollies Brand hand type hand lettering script
Download color palette

The start to a brand for a local cake pop maker. Suggestions welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2011
Jeremy Loyd
Jeremy Loyd
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jeremy Loyd

View profile
    • Like