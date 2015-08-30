Paul Flavius Nechita

Day 063 - Fashion Header

Day 063 - Fashion Header widget kit ui flat card product website blog header fashion
Welcome to Daily UI Elements for 100 days straight (including weekends and holidays).

This is day 063.

My challenge for today is a Fashion Header.

I invite you all to rebound this shot and create your own visual exercise.

See you tomorrow!

Check out the project website www.100daysui.com .

#daily100 #day063

Twitter | Instagram

Posted on Aug 30, 2015
