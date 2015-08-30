Day 063 - Fashion Header

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download FREE PSD & HTML
Welcome to Daily UI Elements for 100 days straight (including weekends and holidays).
This is day 063.
My challenge for today is a Fashion Header.
I invite you all to rebound this shot and create your own visual exercise.
See you tomorrow!
Check out the project website www.100daysui.com .
#daily100 #day063
Twitter | Instagram