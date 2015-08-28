Emiliano Rodriguez

Animation - Contest Upsell Banner upsell cards illustration hover animation ripple effect material
Upsell banner design and animation for Freelancer Contest. This designed is based on Google Material and shows a bit of the direction Freelancer.com is moving towards.

Would love to hear what you guys think :D

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
