Rob Schilke

AIGA Detroit Newsletter Typography

Rob Schilke
Rob Schilke
  • Save
AIGA Detroit Newsletter Typography web detroit aiga typography
Download color palette

Cleaning out the ole portfolio. Back when I lived in Michigan, I designed this newsletter head along with the display font.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Rob Schilke
Rob Schilke

More by Rob Schilke

View profile
    • Like