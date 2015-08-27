Paul Pogba portrait

This is one of 17 portraits I've done recently. I constrained myself to drawing Nike sponsored athletes as they have an interesting roster. I should probably say most of my work is football based. I've worked with Nike, ESPN, LA Galaxy and KICKTV multiple times over the last two years.

With this series I was trying to elegantly combine two elements of standard football posters i.e. portrait and player name to create something more visually interesting. I'm glad to finally get on Dribbble, I hope it's a rewarding experience.