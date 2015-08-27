Michael Thomas
Leap Logic

Boxer

Michael Thomas
Leap Logic
Michael Thomas for Leap Logic
Hire Us
  • Save
Boxer digital painting digital art french character boxing boxer
Download color palette

A little character design for Wildsparq. The unit is on Tough Conversations.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Leap Logic
Leap Logic

More by Leap Logic

View profile
    • Like