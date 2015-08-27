Elise Carey

Personal Business Cards

Elise Carey
Elise Carey
  • Save
Personal Business Cards venn diagram circles colors business cards moo
Download color palette

These are my latest batch of business cards. I prefer going by middle name and thought that this might be a clever way for people quickly make the connection. The venn diagram is meant to symbolize the different worlds of UX merging together - visual, research, and strategy.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Elise Carey
Elise Carey

More by Elise Carey

View profile
    • Like