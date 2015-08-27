Kristina Bartošová

Sestra Store Logo close-up

A detail of the golden effect. I've really wanted to this kind of treatment for a long long time but didn't quite manage to do it well enough:D I assumed you need to do a rendering... well turns out you don't. I'm really happy with the way it turned out!

Sestra Store Logo
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
