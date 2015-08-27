Schiani Ledo
Schiani Ledo
Schiani Ledo for Highforge
Gnosis Praxis
Gnosis Praxis is the featured service provided by BEK Networks. They requested a logo that makes reference to greek mythology. We decided to incorporate a stylized representation of Artemis. Since Gnosis Praxis basically is a service that facilitates knowledge or data, and since Artemis is the goddess knowledge and wisdom it felt like the perfect fit.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
