Timo Meyer

Ding-ding-ding

Timo Meyer
Timo Meyer
Hire Me
  • Save
Ding-ding-ding typefight vector illustration typography buchstabe letter a
Download color palette

Two As enter, one A leaves. It's me vs creative heavyweight @Andrew Colin Beck, in a fierce battle over at http://www.thetypefight.com/

Choose your favorite A. But choose wisely.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Timo Meyer
Timo Meyer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Timo Meyer

View profile
    • Like