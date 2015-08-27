Mike Asper

STEM Jobs Radio Podcast Logo

Mike Asper
Mike Asper
Hire Me
  • Save
STEM Jobs Radio Podcast Logo logo education employment math engineering technology science podcast radio stem jobs radio stem jobs stem
Download color palette

This is a shot at a logo for the STEM Jobs Radio podcast (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/stem-jobs/id989367249).

Most of my podcast logo comparables had some sort of variation of the radio wave element, so I stuck with what seemed to be recognizable and kept it simple.

Mike Asper
Mike Asper
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mike Asper

View profile
    • Like