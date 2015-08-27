Andrew Colin Beck

TYPE FIGHT!

TYPE FIGHT!
It's a battle to the death between me, and the venerable @Timo Meyer over on www.thetypefight.com! Head over there right now and vote for the most worthy opponent.

If you are unfamiliar with typefight, it's a battle between two designers who are assigned the same letter. Timo and I both created a capital "A". Enjoy!

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
