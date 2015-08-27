Glimy 🍭

Ngee Ann Poly Open House 2016 Pitch

Ngee Ann Poly Open House 2016 Pitch penrose poly open house
A sample graphic shot for Ngee Polytechnic Open House 2016 pitch. Unfortunately, it's rejected.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
