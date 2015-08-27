Mockup of a White iPhone 6 Lying on Top of a Drawing Sketchbook

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Have you ever imagined being able to showcase your new iOS app to the world in a fun, modern way? Well the wait is over. With Placeit app marketing tools you can do this and so much more. All you need to do is choose a photo mockup and adjust it to your needs. In this photo template we can observe a white iPhone 6 in a portrait position lying on top of a drawing sketchbook, placed next to a color pencils wooden box set in what seems to be a design studio. The juxtaposition of the items make of this scenario a perfect one for you to display your new iOS app. This mockup template is great for showcasing any creative or artistic app, although it is functional enough to make most apps look good and stand out as well. All you need to do is add an image or a screenshot from your own site onto the screen of the phone and you're ready to use it.