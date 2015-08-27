Chris Doner

!!! Stickers !!!

Chris Doner
Chris Doner
Hire Me
  • Save
!!! Stickers !!! adventure swag illustrator pattern mockup organized gear photography camera blue vector sticker
Download color palette

One of the sticker concepts from the vector pattern I've been working on. Everybody loves swag, right?

Credit to Pixeden for the wood texture: http://drbl.in/fXUw

3d38a6f939f02a2945985eb744b45a3c
Rebound of
Vector Pattern for t-shirt
By Chris Doner
Chris Doner
Chris Doner
Working on Design Systems @ Bayer
Hire Me

More by Chris Doner

View profile
    • Like