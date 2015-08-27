NOVUOS ⎮ Architectural Creative Design Studios & Co.

Spruce

Spruce photography interior graphic branding
Spruce Flowers & Home opened in April, 2010. Long time vision of owner, Amy Backman, Spruce is an urban flower boutique specializing in weddings, celebrations and life.

Our approach to design is simple and organic – allowing the flowers to do what they do best: bring beauty into our lives.

We are passionate about flowers and we like to share our love of floral design with others.

Whether watching as we create a custom floral bouquet for you at our ‘Flower Bar’, collaborating about flowers for your wedding or special event, or taking one of our classes, we love what flowers do for people.

Branding, Graphic, Interior, Photography

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
