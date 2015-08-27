SUNBRAIN DESIGN

Sportlin sketches

Sportlin sketches path stairs height steps endurance climbing mountain sport logo
A few of the sketches for the Sportlin sports association.
Trying to build the letter "S" into a path to the top of the mountain ;)

A work in progress.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
