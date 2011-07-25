Paul Morel

Inspire minimalist wordpress website
In the recent months, I've been trying to find a way to organise inspiring art. I thought of using Adobe Bridge, ZooTool and other similar image bookmarking services.

I decided to transform that task into a nice little web project. Using Wordpress as a CMS back-end, I'm currently designing a theme to display people's works in an orderly fashion.

As of yet, there are no plans to make this website public.

Posted on Jul 25, 2011
