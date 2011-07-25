🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
In the recent months, I've been trying to find a way to organise inspiring art. I thought of using Adobe Bridge, ZooTool and other similar image bookmarking services.
I decided to transform that task into a nice little web project. Using Wordpress as a CMS back-end, I'm currently designing a theme to display people's works in an orderly fashion.
As of yet, there are no plans to make this website public.