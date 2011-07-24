Jaysen Hope

Cloudycon

Jaysen Hope
Jaysen Hope
  • Save
Cloudycon ios iphone icon cloud ice blue app cube 3d
Download color palette

iOS Icon I made, I'm not sure if the perspective is right on the Cloud. Any advice help would be great.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2011
Jaysen Hope
Jaysen Hope

More by Jaysen Hope

View profile
    • Like