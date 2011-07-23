Wouter de Bres

Round Button Navigation

Wouter de Bres
Wouter de Bres
  • Save
Round Button Navigation buttons navigation button icons
Download color palette

Trying out some round buttons. On :hover it will show a tooltip with the Work, Notes and About Us..

What do you think about the shades, icons and background texture?

(It's htmtl/css)

See it live in action: http://breadandpepper.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2011
Wouter de Bres
Wouter de Bres

More by Wouter de Bres

View profile
    • Like