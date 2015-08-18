Quick Landscape

Rich Hinchcliffe

Never really done any digital painting, but always admired the people who can do it well. After mucking around for hours with different brushes trying to work out the best way to approach it, this was my first attempt at a proper 'painting'. I did it on my Surface Pro 3, with most of it drawn in www.madewithmischief.com, then scribbled on in Photoshop to quickly add some texture.

